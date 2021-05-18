Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

XYL opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.