Middleton & Co Inc MA Invests $4.96 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $270.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.42. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

