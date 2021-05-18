Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 122,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,116. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

In related news, CEO Richard Macpherson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

