Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $81,000 Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 77.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

