Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

