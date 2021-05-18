Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

