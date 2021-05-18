Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,219 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,971,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,148 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

