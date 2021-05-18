Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

MLCO opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

