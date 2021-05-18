Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

PLTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Playtika stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

