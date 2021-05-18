Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 550 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,656,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.