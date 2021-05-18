Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -308.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,740 shares of company stock worth $17,486,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

