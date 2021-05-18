Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 164 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,728,000 after buying an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Shares of PCTY opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 141.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average of $191.41. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

