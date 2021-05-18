Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MIST stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,243. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

