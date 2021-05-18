Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. On average, analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

