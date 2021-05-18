Mirage Energy (NASDAQ:MRGE) Shares Down 11.4%

Mirage Energy Co. (NASDAQ:MRGE) dropped 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,401,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 833,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

Mirage Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRGE)

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

