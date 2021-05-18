Mizuho Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $155.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their target price on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.94.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

