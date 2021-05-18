Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches Market Cap of $23.66 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00094448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01492183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

