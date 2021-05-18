Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE MC opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,497 shares of company stock worth $32,978,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.