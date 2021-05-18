Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOGO. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of MOGO opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

