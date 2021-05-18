Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.00.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.75. The stock had a trading volume of 252,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average is $224.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,466,176. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.