Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $274 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.51 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,589. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,741,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,359 shares of company stock valued at $39,186,144. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.