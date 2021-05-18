Morgan Stanley Cuts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $151.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

DTE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,492. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average is $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

