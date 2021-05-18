Morgan Stanley Increases Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $20.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,944. The company has a market cap of $997.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

