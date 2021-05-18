Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $44,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after acquiring an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,016,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

