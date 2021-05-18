Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

MSGM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.