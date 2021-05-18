Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,632. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

MSGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.