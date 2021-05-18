Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.