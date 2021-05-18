Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

