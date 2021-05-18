MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.19

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $971.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after buying an additional 216,395 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $17,279,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

