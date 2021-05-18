M&T Bank Corp Has $36.56 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 73,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,463,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $581.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

