M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $87,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period.

VLUE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $106.58. 2,044,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

