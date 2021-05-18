M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,552 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $195,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $381.72. 91,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,754. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $268.34 and a 1 year high of $388.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

