M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,474 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $41,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.15. 17,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,720. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit