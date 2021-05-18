M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,474 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $41,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.15. 17,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,720. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.