M&T Bank Corp Sells 30,723 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,723 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,676. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

