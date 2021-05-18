M&T Bank Corp Sells 370,232 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,232 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.71% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $105,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

