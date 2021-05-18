M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.81% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $511,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,939. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

