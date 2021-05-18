Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Buys 4,000,442 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 620.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000,442 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 16.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.38% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $290,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $651,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,915. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

