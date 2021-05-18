Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $33,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 153,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,329.06 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

