MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40. 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.00.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. Research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

