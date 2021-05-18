MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40. 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.00.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. Research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

