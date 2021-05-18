MyNeighborAlice Market Capitalization Reaches $200.01 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $200.01 million and $124.25 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.50 or 0.00027011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

