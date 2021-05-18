MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-$729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.
MYTE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
