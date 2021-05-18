MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-$729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

MYTE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

