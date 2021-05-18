NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $49.20 on Monday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,105.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.