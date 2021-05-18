Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,850.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $229,943.23 and $8,850.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

