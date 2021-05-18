National Bank Financial Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$38.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.28.

TSE IMO opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$39.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

