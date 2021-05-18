National Bank Financial Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.31.

TD traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$88.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,626. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$54.80 and a 1-year high of C$88.84. The stock has a market cap of C$160.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

