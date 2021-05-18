National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of HBM opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

