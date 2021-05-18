National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,446. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

