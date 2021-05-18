National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,446. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.
In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.