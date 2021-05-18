Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,328 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 246,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.31.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.