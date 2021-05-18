Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $128,533,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after buying an additional 272,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after buying an additional 267,340 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of FMC opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.