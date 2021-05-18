Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,393 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $162.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.02 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.